Amazon offers 4K movies like Hook, Air Force One, Look Who’s Talking, more at $5 each

9to5Toys Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Today, we’ve spotted a number of 4K digital movies at Amazon for just *$5* each. One of our favorites is Hook, which goes for $8 at Google Play right now. We all know the story of Peter Pan, but this rendition tells it a little bit differently. Robin Williams plays an adult Peter who has grown up to become a cut-throat merger and acquisitions lawyer. He marries Wendy’s grandaughter, Moria, as time goes on. Once Peter has kids, Captain James Hook decides to kidnap his children, forcing Peter to return to Neverland with Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts) to save his kids. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great movies on sale.

