Anker launches the first third-party charging dock for Oculus Quest 2

9to5Toys Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Anker, a fan-favorite company here at 9to5, today announced the first third-party charging dock for the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Coming in at *$87*, Anker’s Oculus Quest 2 charging dock makes it super simple to ensure you’re always ready for a long VR session. What all does it come with and how does it work? Well, keep reading to find out.

