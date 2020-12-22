Anker launches the first third-party charging dock for Oculus Quest 2
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Anker, a fan-favorite company here at 9to5, today announced the first third-party charging dock for the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Coming in at *$87*, Anker’s Oculus Quest 2 charging dock makes it super simple to ensure you’re always ready for a long VR session. What all does it come with and how does it work? Well, keep reading to find out.
