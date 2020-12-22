Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Democrats pass $900 billion stimulus plan with direct payments and federal unemployment benefits, clearing the way for a Senate vote

Business Insider Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The package is just under half of the relief spending Democrats wanted before the election. They say will press for more once Biden takes office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Twitter Responds To $600 COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: 'Let Them Eat Cake'

Twitter Responds To $600 COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: 'Let Them Eat Cake' 00:50

 At long last, a new coronavirus stimulus package is finally set to be passed by the US Congress. The last one expired at the end of July. Business Insider reports the long-awaited package will reportedly contain $600 stimulus checks and an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits. While the House...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congress Set To Vote On COVID-19 Relief Bill [Video]

Congress Set To Vote On COVID-19 Relief Bill

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are advancing a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, as part of a larger bill to fund the federal government through September 2021. Skyler Henry reports. (12/21/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published
Congress Reaches Deal On COVID Economic Relief [Video]

Congress Reaches Deal On COVID Economic Relief

Congress finally reached a deal on a second stimulus package Sunday worth approximately $900 billion. The House and Senate will vote on the package Monday, which must be signed by President Trump. The..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:36Published
Everything you need to know about the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief package [Video]

Everything you need to know about the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

Lawmakers struck a nearly $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal including another round of stimulus checks and jobless benefits for struggling Americans.

Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic)     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Republicans and Democrats reportedly add $600 stimulus checks to $900 billion coronavirus relief proposal

 The last-minute deal could include a fresh round of direct payments for Americans as well as federal unemployment benefits.
Business Insider