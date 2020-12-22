Motorola Android 11 update list released, includes most 2019 midrange models
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Android 11 is coming out for more midrange phones from various manufacturers as you read. After Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and a few others started the update process, Motorola has released its list of devices eligible for the Android 11 update. Good news! It includes most of Motorola’s 2020 and 2019 smartphones throughout the list. Yes, […]
Android 11 is coming out for more midrange phones from various manufacturers as you read. After Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and a few others started the update process, Motorola has released its list of devices eligible for the Android 11 update. Good news! It includes most of Motorola’s 2020 and 2019 smartphones throughout the list. Yes, […]
|
|
|
You Might Like