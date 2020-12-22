PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 version rolling out: How to download the update
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
PUBG Corporation is working hard for the last few months to bring back the PUBG Mobile game in the country. The company has officially announced that the game will return as the PUBG Mobile India as it will be tailored as per the requirements of the Indian players. Some reports suggest that the return of the game […]
PUBG Corporation is working hard for the last few months to bring back the PUBG Mobile game in the country. The company has officially announced that the game will return as the PUBG Mobile India as it will be tailored as per the requirements of the Indian players. Some reports suggest that the return of the game […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources