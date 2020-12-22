Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 version rolling out: How to download the update

BGR India Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
PUBG Corporation is working hard for the last few months to bring back the PUBG Mobile game in the country. The company has officially announced that the game will return as the PUBG Mobile India as it will be tailored as per the requirements of the Indian players. Some reports suggest that the return of the game […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PUBG Mobile India launch officially announced, what changes should gamers expect?|Oneindia News [Video]

PUBG Mobile India launch officially announced, what changes should gamers expect?|Oneindia News

A big reason for the Indian PUBG lovers to rejoice as PUBG Mobile has finally revealed their plans of a re-launch in India but players should expect a new 'tailored' experience within the game. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
PUBG mobile access terminated for all Indians | Oneindia News [Video]

PUBG mobile access terminated for all Indians | Oneindia News

Starting Friday October 30, PUBG mobile has terminated access for users in India after the Centre banned the highly popular battle royale game along with its lightweight version PUBG mobile lite 2..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published