Software worth paying for: 10 programs you won't regret buying Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sometimes, you get what you pay for. Outfitting your computer with useful software doesn’t have to cost a dime, as our roundup of the best free software for your PC proves. But paying up for programs often gets you perks you won’t find with freeware, from smoother interfaces to more plentiful features, or even customer support if you need help. Some of the most useful software is available only in premium form.



Freebies tend to get the headlines, but today, let’s shine a light on some programs and services that are actually worth paying for, drawing on both our extensive testing archives and a few personal picks. Break out your wallet, you won't regret it.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

