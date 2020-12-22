Australia on Google-Fitbit Takeover: Not So Fast Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The European Commission has recently offered its go-ahead to the Google-Fitbit deal, but the Australian competition regulator said this week it needs more time to make a decision in this case. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it doesn't agree with a court-enforceable undertaking from Google, explaining it will continue to look into the deal and announce a decision by March 25, 2021. "The ACCC continues to have concerns that Google's acquisition of Fitbit may result in Fitbit's rivals, other than Apple, being squeezed out of the wearables market, as they are reliant on Google's Android system and other Google services to make their devices work effectively," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. ACCC says the deal could eventually make Google the king of wearables, and the ACCC says it needs to inspect thoroughly how the collecti...

