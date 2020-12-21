Yukon gold miner unearths a mummified Ice Age wolf pup

While water blasting at a wall of frozen mud in Yukon, Canada, a gold miner made an extraordinary discovery: a perfectly preserved wolf pup that had been locked...

'Kind of incredible': Researchers reveal details of mummified ice age wolf pup found in Yukon A perfectly preserved ancient wolf pup found in Yukon in 2016 was likely seven weeks old when it died in its den 57,000 years ago and ate fish for its last...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



