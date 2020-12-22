Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beats' Solo Pro headphones are half price at Best Buy

engadget Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are ideal if you’re looking for powerful bass but also want convenient Apple features like hands-free Siri. They’re not cheap at all with a regular price of $300, but Best Buy is now selling them in the “More Matte”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It's Not All About Amazon: Stores That Will Match or Beat Their Prices [Video]

It's Not All About Amazon: Stores That Will Match or Beat Their Prices

Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about stores that offer Amazon price matching.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:00Published
These Best-Selling Beats Headphones Are 50% Off for Cyber Monday Right Now [Video]

These Best-Selling Beats Headphones Are 50% Off for Cyber Monday Right Now

You won't want to miss this amazing tech deal.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:43Published
Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber [Video]

Apple AirPods Are Only $140 Right Now — Plus Other Record-Shattering Apple Deals for Cyber

These are the 20 best Apple deals right now from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Beats Solo Pro deliver Apple’s H1 chip and up to 40-hours of battery life for $150

 Best Buy offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones for *$149.99 shipped* in Dark Blue. Today’s deal is a 50% savings from the regular going rate, $10 under...
9to5Toys