Sony’s latest PS5 update will tell you if you’re playing the PS4 version of a game
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Image: Tidux (Twitter)
Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console: making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed and notifying them when there’s a PS5 version available to download.
The feature, spotted by Twitter user Tidux, aims to clarify one of the more frustratingly complex parts of the PlayStation 5. Because the console offers backwards compatibility for all PS4 games — including ones that offer free next-gen PS5 updates, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Destiny 2 — it’s pretty easy to accidentally install the older version of the game.
Microsoft has taken a simpler approach to the system, with its Smart Delivery program that will automatically...
