Facebook will offer enhanced security to more people in 2021

engadget Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Facebook Protect, a security monitoring platform offered to political officials during the 2020 US elections, will be offered to more people in 2021. Axios reports that the company’s head of security policy, Nate Gleicher, says that Protect will be o...
News video: Facebook to offer more security features in 2021

Facebook to offer more security features in 2021 01:00

 Social media giant Facebook said it will start allowing users to prepare physical safety keys as a way to confirm their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next year. According to Mashable, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is now offering a choice to use a...

