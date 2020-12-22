Facebook will offer enhanced security to more people in 2021
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Facebook Protect, a security monitoring platform offered to political officials during the 2020 US elections, will be offered to more people in 2021. Axios reports that the company’s head of security policy, Nate Gleicher, says that Protect will be o...
Social media giant Facebook said it will start allowing users to prepare physical safety keys as a way to confirm their identity before logging into the social network's mobile app, beginning next year. According to Mashable, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is now offering a choice to use a...
India Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria during a webinar on "National Security Challenges and Air Power" said that the low-cost and easy availability of simple disruptive technologies such as drones with..