The new stimulus bill makes illegal streaming a felony

TechCrunch Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
We’ve already written several stories about the new pandemic stimulus package that Congress approved yesterday, including funding to increase broadband access and for new energy initiatives. There are, however, other provisions that could also have serious implications for the technology and media worlds. For one thing, the bill includes a proposal from Senator Thom Tillis […]
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: How The New Stimulus Bill Will Help Minnesotans

How The New Stimulus Bill Will Help Minnesotans 02:16

 Help is finally on the way for families and businesses struggling through the pandemic, reports Esme Murphy ().WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 21, 2020

