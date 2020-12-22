PlayStation Christmas game sale now live with over 1,400 titles up to 70% off Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sony has now launched a massive Christmas game sale via PSN. If you still have some titles you want to score at a discount to fill up your back catalogue, or even some of the latest 2020 releases, now’s your chance without having to leave the couch or wait for shipping. While we did see some big-name titles appear in this morning’s roundup, we are now tracking more than 1,400 games and DLC packs at up to *70% off *for the holidays via PSN. Head below for more details and some top picks.



