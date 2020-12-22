Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GameStop will reportedly accept Cyberpunk 2077 returns, even if you’ve opened the game

The Verge Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
GameStop will reportedly accept Cyberpunk 2077 returns, even if you’ve opened the gameImage: CD Projekt Red

GameStop reportedly sent a memo to employees telling them to accept returns of Cyberpunk 2077, even in the event the physical game box has already been opened, according to Kotaku and Vice reporter Patrick Klepek. GameStop’s return policy typically doesn’t let you return opened games, but GameStop seems to be making an exception for Cyberpunk 2077 after its buggy launch.

You can return PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of game within 30 days of purchase to get a refund, reports Kotaku. GameStop didn’t reply to a request for comment, but employees at GameStops in Chicago and Houston confirmed to The Verge by phone that their stores were accepting returns of the game.

Other retailers have also offered refunds of Cyberpunk 2077. Best Buy a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

GameStop American video game retailer

During holidays, used video games can be a bargain or a source of shopping funds

 With the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X and S becoming available, some video gamers are selling older consoles and games at GameStop.
USATODAY.com

CD Projekt CD Projekt Polish video game company

If your Cyberpunk 2077 save file becomes too big, it might get corrupted

 Image: CD Projekt Red

I can barely go anywhere on the internet without seeing yet another wild, hilarious, or downright odd bug from Cyberpunk 2077...
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.05 update addresses a laundry list of bugs

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077’s second promised hotfix is out for Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The PC version will follow “soon,”..
The Verge

CD Projekt Red promises Cyberpunk 2077 refunds ‘out of our own pocket if necessary’

 Image: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has issued yet another statement regarding the ongoing Cyberpunk 2077 debacle, this time clarifying its..
The Verge

Best Buy is accepting Cyberpunk 2077 returns through December 21st, even if you played it

 Image: CD Projekt Red

Best Buy has joined the list of retailers offering returns for copies of Cyberpunk 2077, with the company announcing (in a forum..
The Verge

Kotaku Video game website and blog

Here’s the never-before-seen Simpsons video game dreamt up for Sega Dreamcast

 As a lowly Wired Magazine intern, one of my first assignments was reviewing 2007’s The Simpsons Game: a groundbreaking self-referential parody of the entire..
The Verge

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Hyderabad family seeks govt's help to bring back mortal remains of son from US [Video]

Hyderabad family seeks govt's help to bring back mortal remains of son from US

Family of a 31-year-old man from Hyderabad is seeking govrnment's help. 31-year-old man died in a road accident in Chicago (US). The family is asking help from the government to bring his mortal remains back to Hyderabad. "We urge govt to help us bring back our son's mortal remains," said father of deceased.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Scenes from Riot Fest

 The 15th annual edition of the Chicago music festival, heavily geared toward punk rock, featured three days of performances by 91 bands and solo acts
CBS News

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, what will US cities look like in a post-pandemic world?

 Urban experts agree that cities like New York City, San Francisco and Chicago all need to adjust to this new post-pandemic world in order to survive.
 
USATODAY.com

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Mail carrier surprises Texas family fighting COVID-19 with special delivery

 A Houston U.S. Postal Service worker surprised a single mother with a care package full of food after she tested positive for COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

'Made my entire year': Postal worker surprises Texas family battling COVID-19 with special delivery

 A USPS carrier left a gift for a Houston mother on her route after learning that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

Pete Buttigieg could make history as first openly gay Cabinet secretary

 President-elect Joe Biden named Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of transportation. If confirmed, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor would be the..
CBS News

Former Houston Officer Investigating ‘Fraudulent’ Ballots Is Charged With Assault

 Mark A. Aguirre, a former police captain hired by a conservative group to investigate voter fraud, pointed his gun at a man and pinned him to the ground,..
NYTimes.com

Best Buy Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer

Christmas Eve same-day delivery: Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, other stores delivering Thursday

 Procrastinators, there is still time to get Christmas gifts with curbside pickup or same-day delivery, which have grown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online again at 3PM ET today

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’re still hoping to secure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S before the end of the year, Walmart is..
The Verge

Walmart will have the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S available online at 3PM ET today

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you missed the restock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S at Best Buy, you have another chance at Walmart. The..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash [Video]

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash. The highly-anticipated game was released just over a week ago. Immediately, it was met with criticism over the amount of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Death Stranding x Cyberpunk - Trailer [Video]

Death Stranding x Cyberpunk - Trailer

Death Stranding got a Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade free for PC

Credit: In The Know Gaming     Duration: 00:51Published
Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year [Video]

Why are so many gamers refunding the most hyped game of the year

After a rocky development marred by labor abuse allegations, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here.The game has been out for less than a week and players are already scrambling for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds. So..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Northampton Racecourse's outdoor Advent calendar provides 'Covid cheer'

 BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Bill Pollard led 20 artists to create a piece of "box art" for every day in the run up to Christmas.
BBC Local News

Israel on cusp of fourth national election in two years after budget vote fails

 Israelis face a fourth outing to the ballot box in two years after the ruling parties failed to reach a compromise to stave off an automatic dissolution of...
euronews

Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, flops in box office

Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, flops in box office It's no surprise, however, that the film flopped the way it did.
Jerusalem Post