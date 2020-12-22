Gemini Man, Bumblebee, Rambo, Ender’s Game, and more are just $5 at Microsoft Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Microsoft’s weekly *$5* movie specials are back with another wide selection of great films. One of our favorites is Gemini Man, which goes for $14 normally. Also matched at Google Play. This “nonstop action thrill-ride” stars Will Smith and is directed by Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee. Will plays a retired hitman who’s forced on the run, finding himself hunted by the ultimate adversary – a younger clone of himself. What will become of the epic fight scenes and “groundbreaking visual effects?” You’ll have to watch it to find out. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Not a fan of Will Smith, or action/thrillers? Well, we’ve got a slew of other titles down below, but Microsoft’s full list is absolutely something you’ll want to check out.



