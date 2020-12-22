Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New ‘felony streaming’ measure is aimed at piracy services, not Twitch streamers

The Verge Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
New ‘felony streaming’ measure is aimed at piracy services, not Twitch streamersPhoto by AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Yes, Congress approved a new bill Monday that would classify illegal streaming as a felony offense, but the feds won’t be going after your favorite Twitch streamers, YouTubers, or their subscribers. They’re more interested in services dedicated to streaming pirated content.

Monday night, Congress approved an over $2 trillion government spending and coronavirus relief package that included a handful of controversial copyright and trademark measures. A felony streaming bill, authored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), was included as part of that massive package. The news circulated all across the internet; in a poorly headlined Hollywood Reporter article, tweets, and YouTube videos. Quickly, content creators and their fans grew increasingly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

The stimulus bill will phase out ‘super’ greenhouse gases

 A worker on a rooftop installing air conditioning at a hotel. | Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Congress’s $900..
The Verge

Congress seeks to protect kids from deadly toys after USA TODAY investigative report

 A provision in the COVID-19 relief bill addresses safety lapses at the consumer agency that inspects foreign shipments for lead and other hazards.
USATODAY.com

12/22: CBSN AM

 Congress passes 900B economic relief package; 2021 trends to lean toward renewable energy sources
CBS News

Congress passes $900 billion compromise COVID-19 relief package

 After months of disagreement, Republicans and Democrats agreed to a $900 billion coronavirus compromise economic relief package. They also passed a $1.4 trillion..
CBS News

Agence France-Presse Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris

‘Free speech’ Reddit clone Voat says it will shut down on Christmas

 Photo by ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Voat, an “anti-censorship” alternative social network that’s been described as the “alt-right..
The Verge

US relief package provides $7 billion for broadband

 Photo by Andrew Caballero / AFP via Getty Images

After months of deliberation, congressional leaders reached a $900 billion coronavirus relief deal on..
The Verge

Nature is not healing

 A man wearing a facemask walks along a street amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on October 30, 2020. | Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty..
The Verge

A COVID-19 vaccine gets a little bit extra

 Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Antivirus will be taking a break over the holidays. We’ll be back on January 9th.

When..
The Verge

Thom Tillis Thom Tillis

Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes [Video]

Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes

[NFA] Democrat Cal Cunningham, who had been considered the leader for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina until his campaign was undermined by a sex scandal, on Tuesday conceded the closely fought contest to Republican incumbent Thom Tillis. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority [Video]

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority

[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published
Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger [Video]

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger

GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one of the most closely watched of the entire 2020 election. Tillis, who was first elected in the Republican wave year of 2014, is up for a tough re-election battle in 2020. Cunningham has solid fundraising numbers in his campaign. Polls in North Carolina close at 7:30pm EST.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

YouTuber person that produces YouTube videos

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match [Video]

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match

On December 6th, Floyd Mayweather announced that he would be facing off against YouTuber Logan Paul.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul [Video]

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

YouTube YouTube video-sharing service owned by Google

Kyle Rittenhouse: YouTube struggles with hero worship

 Kyle Rittenhouse, awaiting trial for killing two protesters, is a hero on parts of YouTube.
BBC News

Here’s the never-before-seen Simpsons video game dreamt up for Sega Dreamcast

 As a lowly Wired Magazine intern, one of my first assignments was reviewing 2007’s The Simpsons Game: a groundbreaking self-referential parody of the entire..
The Verge

YouTube had the mostly unremarkable year it was looking for

 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic for YouTube

YouTube started the last few years off with nothing short of catastrophic headlines about some of its..
The Verge

Advantages of Search Engine Optimization 2020.

 Every business needs to invest in search engine optimization. Search engine optimization is the process of optimizing your website to maximize organic traffic..
WorldNews

North Carolina North Carolina State of the United States of America

Relief bill 'insignificant' for many Americans

 After waiting months for lawmakers to pass a new economic relief package, residents in Charlotte, North Carolina, seemed disappointed by the stimulus deal..
USATODAY.com

21 charged in alleged drug ring at major North Carolina universities

 The alleged drug ring brought over 1,000 pounds of marijuana, several hundred kilograms of cocaine, and "significant quantities of other drugs" onto the college..
CBS News

Christine Todd Whitman on risks of ignoring science, and priorities for Biden's EPA

 Former New Jersey governor and EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss accusations of political..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Nielsen’s New Roadmap For Unifying Media Measurement Explained [Video]

Nielsen’s New Roadmap For Unifying Media Measurement Explained

For many, the turn of the year is always a time to make plans, to get your house in order, to simplify. For Nielsen, that is no different. This week, the media measurement giant announced a new..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:40Published
How New York Interconnect Serves The Big Apple On A Plate [Video]

How New York Interconnect Serves The Big Apple On A Plate

It is the joint venture that promises to make 20 million New Yorkers available to advertisers at the push of a button? So, how is New York Interconnect (NYI) - a JV of Altice USA, Charter..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 18:22Published
CTV Starts In NYC: Experian’s Danaher On TV Targeting Data [Video]

CTV Starts In NYC: Experian’s Danaher On TV Targeting Data

If you can make an ad strategy work there, you can make it work anywhere. It's up to you - but Brad Danaher recommends beginning your targeted TV ad strategy in New York. With connected and addressable..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:33Published