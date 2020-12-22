New ‘felony streaming’ measure is aimed at piracy services, not Twitch streamers

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger



GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one of the most closely watched of the entire 2020 election. Tillis, who was first elected in the Republican wave year of 2014, is up for a tough re-election battle in 2020. Cunningham has solid fundraising numbers in his campaign. Polls in North Carolina close at 7:30pm EST.

