You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fauci and Azar receive Moderna vaccine



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar receive their Covid-19 vaccinations alongside other.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:38 Published 59 minutes ago 'Culmination of years of research': Dr. Fauci gets Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, received his first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus: Dr Fauci on joy of getting vaccine



Dr Anthony Fauci has received first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 04:46 Published 2 hours ago