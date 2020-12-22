Monoprice’s up to 75% off holiday sale has electric standing desks, 3D printers, more Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Monoprice has launched an up *75% off* year end holiday sale, discounting a selection of work from home essentials, audio gear, home theater upgrades, and much more. Shipping is free on just about everything in the sale. Headlining here is the Workstream Electric Sit-Stand Compact Desk Converter at* $159.97*. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer is marking one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 44-pounds of gear and adjusts from nearly 6- to 19-inches, with a built-in 5W Qi charging pad completing the package. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records



10 Festive Holiday-Themed , World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018, Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:37 Published 2 hours ago Open Marketplace Supports Growth in Addressable Ads: DISH Media’s Tim Myers



Addressable and advanced television advertising that lets marketers reach target audiences with more personalized commercials is on the verge of becoming more mainstream on national TV networks. This.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:50 Published 2 days ago This bus brings holiday cheer to kids with cancer



Every holiday season the nonprofit KiDS NEED MoRE loads up buses filled with gifts to donate to children with life-threatening illnesses.This holiday fundraiser grants holiday wishes to over 400 local.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:10 Published 4 days ago

