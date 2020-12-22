Go read this Wall Street Journal report on Amazon’s obsession with cloning and crushing its rivals
Photo by Michele Doying / The Verge
Amazon’s near-total e-commerce dominance is now the subject of regulatory scrutiny, and a new investigation from The Wall Street Journal provides an excellent and exhaustive look at how far the tech giant has been willing to go to make its “everything store” live up to the name.
The story, “How Amazon Wins: By Steamrolling Rivals and Partners,” delves into Amazon’s various strategies for dealing with competitors and managing the Amazon Marketplace, its platform for third-party sellers that’s responsible for more than half of all its retail sales. Amazon Marketplace is now central to claims the company abuses its market power to squash rivals by cloning their inventory or features and using seller data to inform its own line of...
