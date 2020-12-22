Go read this Wall Street Journal report on Amazon’s obsession with cloning and crushing its rivals

Coolie No.1 Movie Review | Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Amazon Prime Video



Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is out on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy which is a remake of the '90's Govinda and Karisma Kapoor film adjusted the the times has been anticipated for quite sometime now. Find out if David Dhawan managed to outdo himself with this remake in our review.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46 Published on January 1, 1970