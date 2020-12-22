Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Go read this Wall Street Journal report on Amazon’s obsession with cloning and crushing its rivals

The Verge Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Go read this Wall Street Journal report on Amazon’s obsession with cloning and crushing its rivalsPhoto by Michele Doying / The Verge

Amazon’s near-total e-commerce dominance is now the subject of regulatory scrutiny, and a new investigation from The Wall Street Journal provides an excellent and exhaustive look at how far the tech giant has been willing to go to make its “everything store” live up to the name.

The story, “How Amazon Wins: By Steamrolling Rivals and Partners,” delves into Amazon’s various strategies for dealing with competitors and managing the Amazon Marketplace, its platform for third-party sellers that’s responsible for more than half of all its retail sales. Amazon Marketplace is now central to claims the company abuses its market power to squash rivals by cloning their inventory or features and using seller data to inform its own line of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Sullivan and Folkenflik on highs and lows of journalism

Sullivan and Folkenflik on highs and lows of journalism 03:23

 Brian Stelter, David Folkenflik and Margaret Sullivan discuss several of the week’s highs and lows in journalism, from coverage of a massive hacking attack to a much-debated Wall Street Journal op-ed.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Apple supplier Lens Technology accused of using forced Uighur labor

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

A major Chinese supplier of consumer electronics components, Lens Technology, has been accused of using..
The Verge

Why Amazon, Apple Peloton and Zoom won 2020, while others like Quibi lost big

 How did Amazon and Apple win 2020? The coronavirus pandemic made e-commerce, food delivery and work/learn-from-home products more necessary than ever.
USATODAY.com

'It's as if we've learned nothing': alarm over Amazon road project

 Brazilian activists have voiced alarm over their government’s plans to bulldoze a 94-mile highway through a biodiverse corner of the Amazon along the border..
WorldNews

You just got a smart speaker as a holiday present. Here's what you need to know.

 With Amazon, Google and Apple speakers, you can listen to music, set timers, check the weather and store closings, use an an intercom and much more.
USATODAY.com
Coolie No.1 Movie Review | Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Amazon Prime Video [Video]

Coolie No.1 Movie Review | Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is out on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy which is a remake of the '90's Govinda and Karisma Kapoor film adjusted the the times has been anticipated for quite sometime now. Find out if David Dhawan managed to outdo himself with this remake in our review.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published

The Wall Street Journal The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City

House approves stimulus check increase to $2,000

 The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite..
CBS News

Google, Facebook, coordinated antitrust response: Report

 WASHINGTON (AFP) - Google and Facebook worked together to help fend off an antitrust investigation into the two tech giants which dominate digital advertising,..
WorldNews

SEC says third-largest cryptocurrency was sold all wrong

 Illustration by Alex Castro

Ripple, its former CEO and founder Christian Larsen, and its current CEO Bradley Garlinghouse are being sued by the US..
The Verge

A OnePlus smartwatch is finally coming in 2021

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

OnePlus will finally be making a smartwatch in 2021, CEO Pete Lau has announced on Twitter, marking the first foray..
The Verge

Amazon Marketplace


Related videos from verified sources

Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up to Fight Antitrust Probes [Video]

Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up to Fight Antitrust Probes

'The Wall Street Journal' reports that the two tech behemoths made a deal in 2018 where Facebook consented that it would not attempt to compete with the online advertising tools developed by Google.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
US Organizations Used Software Targeted By Russian Hackers [Video]

US Organizations Used Software Targeted By Russian Hackers

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about a Wall Street Journal analysis that found U.S. organizations installed software laced with malicious code by Russian hackers.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package [Video]

Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package

Congress Reaches Final Agreement , on COVID Relief Package. Compromise on the $900 billion stimulus was reached on Sunday afternoon. The bill allocates money for $600 stimulus checks for single..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published