KFC teams up with Cooler Master to officially showcase upcoming KFConsole Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Over the summer, we teased that KFC was cooking up a console of its own to take on Sony and Microsoft. Half expecting it to be a joke, KFC is back to close out the year today with the full unveil of its fittingly named KFConsole. Featuring 4K 240Hz gaming, the KFConsole delivers a unique form factor with a design that leverages the console’s heat to keep your chicken warm while gaming. Head below for a closer look.



