Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple and Tim Cook snubbed him

engadget Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Elon Musk apparently once tried to sell Tesla to Apple. Replying to a tweet about yesterday’s Reuters report on the Apple’s electric car ambitions, Musk said, “During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the p...
