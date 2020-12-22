Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily Crunch: Stimulus bill increases penalties for illegal streaming services

TechCrunch Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The stimulus bill includes significant changes to copyright law and enforcement, the Biden administration may have to build a presidential Twitter following from scratch and we round up the startups that shut down this year. This is your Daily Crunch for December 22, 2020. The big story: Stimulus bill increases penalties for illegal streaming services […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: The COVID-19 Stimulus Bill Makes Illegal Streaming a Felony | THR News

The COVID-19 Stimulus Bill Makes Illegal Streaming a Felony | THR News 01:32

 Congress looks to provide relief to U.S. citizens and small businesses, but the omnibus bill includes some legislative priorities for the entertainment industry as well.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What the $900 billion stimulus bill means for Maryland [Video]

What the $900 billion stimulus bill means for Maryland

What the $900 billion stimulus bill means for Maryland

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:28Published
How The New Stimulus Bill Will Help Minnesotans [Video]

How The New Stimulus Bill Will Help Minnesotans

Help is finally on the way for families and businesses struggling through the pandemic, reports Esme Murphy ().WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:16Published
COVID Headlines: Congress Expected To Pass Relief Bill, Minnesotans Could See Checks Next Week [Video]

COVID Headlines: Congress Expected To Pass Relief Bill, Minnesotans Could See Checks Next Week

More help is headed to American families. Congress is expected to pass a COVID-19 relief bill today. The Treasury Secretary says you could see stimulus payments as soon as next week. WCCO 4 News At 5 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:44Published