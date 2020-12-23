Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KDE’s Open Source Video Editor Kdenlive 20.12 Is Out With New Features

Fossbytes Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A new stable version 20.12 of free and open source video editing software Kdenlive (KDE Non-Linear Video Editor) is out with exciting new features, bug fixes, performance, and usability improvements. First and foremost, Kdenlive 20.12 now includes an in-built subtitling tool. This allows you to add and edit subtitles directly in the timeline on a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert 03:58

 After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research commented on the features of the mutant virus. Shekhar Mande said that it is not...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Fiat Panda Sport Driving Video [Video]

The new Fiat Panda Sport Driving Video

Aimed at the young and dynamic customer, the New Panda Sport is marked out by its distinctive aesthetics: the new two-tone 16” ‘Sport’ alloy wheels with black and red tires; the handles and wing..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:49Published
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published
Trending: Katy Perry New Video [Video]

Trending: Katy Perry New Video

Katy Perry's new music video for "Not The End Of The World" features Zooey Deschanel. The singer and actress have been mistaken for one another over the years.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Kdenlive 20.12 Scores a Massive Release

 Kdenlive 20.12 released with some interesting and long-requested features – same track transition, subtitle editor inside the timeline, new effects, and many...
DebugPoint.com