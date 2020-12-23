KDE’s Open Source Video Editor Kdenlive 20.12 Is Out With New Features

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The new Fiat Panda Sport Driving Video



Aimed at the young and dynamic customer, the New Panda Sport is marked out by its distinctive aesthetics: the new two-tone 16” ‘Sport’ alloy wheels with black and red tires; the handles and wing.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:49 Published 3 hours ago ‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25 Published 3 hours ago Trending: Katy Perry New Video



Katy Perry's new music video for "Not The End Of The World" features Zooey Deschanel. The singer and actress have been mistaken for one another over the years. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:43 Published 19 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Kdenlive 20.12 Scores a Massive Release Kdenlive 20.12 released with some interesting and long-requested features – same track transition, subtitle editor inside the timeline, new effects, and many...

DebugPoint.com 2 days ago



