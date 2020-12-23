Global  
 

Tim Cook “refused to take the meeting” to acquire Tesla: Elon Musk

BGR India Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Many would be surprised to know that SpaceX and Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk once offered to sell the company’s electric automobile division to Apple CEO Tim Cook at one-tenth of the company’s current market value but Tim refused to meet him. The offer was made during the company’s struggling phase back in 2017. […]
