[Update: More info] The Google Play Store looks like it might get an easter egg of its own
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () One thing Google and Android does well is easter eggs, whether it’s the Android logo mini-games or even the in-built Dino game you’ll find in all versions of Google Chrome. Well, thanks to some intrepid code diggers, it looks like we might see a Google Play Store easter egg being incubated before a future “hatching.”
Zara Larsson answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. What's Zara Larsson's vocal range? What was Zara's first song? Is she related to Brie Larson? What's her zodiac sign? Zara answers all these questions and much, much more.
Until now, the prospect of retailers using data to follow a customer in and out of store, ultimately aiming to attribute an end purchase back to an ad exposure, was a lofty goal - but rather complex to..