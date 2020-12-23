Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

[Update: More info] The Google Play Store looks like it might get an easter egg of its own

9to5Google Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
One thing Google and Android does well is easter eggs, whether it’s the Android logo mini-games or even the in-built Dino game you’ll find in all versions of Google Chrome. Well, thanks to some intrepid code diggers, it looks like we might see a Google Play Store easter egg being incubated before a future “hatching.”

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Zara Larsson Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Zara Larsson Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions 10:30

 Zara Larsson answers the internet's most searched questions about herself. What's Zara Larsson's vocal range? What was Zara's first song? Is she related to Brie Larson? What's her zodiac sign? Zara answers all these questions and much, much more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Search lets users summon 3D 'Baby Yoda' to home [Video]

Google Search lets users summon 3D 'Baby Yoda' to home

Grogu ('Baby Yoda') can now be invited into one's home using Google's 3D model and augmented reality experience. As of now, searching for the terms 'Baby Yoda', 'Grogu', and 'The Child' on Google..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Retailers Are The New Media Giants: Furious’ Swartz [Video]

Retailers Are The New Media Giants: Furious’ Swartz

Until now, the prospect of retailers using data to follow a customer in and out of store, ultimately aiming to attribute an end purchase back to an ad exposure, was a lofty goal - but rather complex to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:18Published
Privacy Concerns Make 0% Opt-In ‘Realistic’: OMD’s Luke Lambert [Video]

Privacy Concerns Make 0% Opt-In ‘Realistic’: OMD’s Luke Lambert

CHICAGO - Stricter privacy laws are forcing marketers to develop strategies to improve audience targeting by developing sources of first-party data that consumers provide voluntarily. However,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:15Published