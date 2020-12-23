AI-driven energy startup Octopus hits $2Bn mark after $200M investment from Tokyo Gas
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () You’ve heard of challenger banks? Now meet the challenger energy suppliers. The UK’s Octopus Energy has attained a $2.06 billion valuation (£1.5 billion) after attracting a $200 million (£150 million) investment from Tokyo Gas for a 9.7% stake, in order to launch a joint venture. Octopus will own 30% of the venture, with Tokyo Gas […]
In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 19.4% and shares of SM Energy up about 12.8% on the day.
Addressing at the event 'Future of Energy in India' in the national capital on December 23, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "India has the potential to attract big..
While speaking at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on December 17 said, "Our energy demands have almost recovered to pre-COVID levels, particularly..
In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of W&T Offshore, up about 25% and shares of Highpeak..
