Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Telegram gets Discord-like group voice chats

The Verge Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Telegram is adding a new group voice chats feature that’s similar to an always-on Discord room. Voice chats are now part of existing text chats, and operate as a persistent option to speak live with friends or family. As they’re always available, you can dip in and out of voice chats just like you would in a Discord room or call.

Telegram is supporting “a few thousand participants,” so even bigger groups for things like live events will include voice chats. The feature appears at the top of an existing group chat, if enabled, allowing anyone to join the conversation freely. On the desktop versions of Telegram for Windows and Mac, you can also use a push-to-talk key for voice chats to control your microphone input.

T...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Telegram (software) Telegram (software) Free cross-platform messenging service

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WhatsApp confirms disappearing messages features [Video]

WhatsApp confirms disappearing messages features

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has confirmed its new exciting disappearing messages feature which, once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published