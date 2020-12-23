Telegram gets Discord-like group voice chats Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Telegram is supporting “a few thousand participants,” so even bigger groups for things like live events will include voice chats. The feature appears at the top of an existing group chat, if enabled, allowing anyone to join the conversation freely. On the desktop versions of Telegram for Windows and Mac, you can also use a push-to-talk key for voice chats to control your microphone input.



Telegram is adding a new group voice chats feature that's similar to an always-on Discord room. Voice chats are now part of existing text chats, and operate as a persistent option to speak live with friends or family. As they're always available, you can dip in and out of voice chats just like you would in a Discord room or call.Telegram is supporting "a few thousand participants," so even bigger groups for things like live events will include voice chats. The feature appears at the top of an existing group chat, if enabled, allowing anyone to join the conversation freely. On the desktop versions of Telegram for Windows and Mac, you can also use a push-to-talk key for voice chats to control your microphone input.

