Twitter to make Joe Biden’s @POTUS account begin with zero followers and tweets

BGR India Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Social media platform Twitter has decided that it will make fresh Twitter accounts for US President-Elect Joe Biden’s @POTUS as well as @TheWhiteHouse with zero followers once he is sworn as the President of the United States in the coming weeks. The microblogging website has decided against transferring the existing followers and details on the […]
