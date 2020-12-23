Enabling the edge, more IoT devices and more risks -- 5G predictions for 2021
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () As the worldwide roll out of 5G networks gathers pace, what do industry experts believe will be the opportunities and threats that they will bring? Verizon Media's chief business officer Iván Markman expects 5G to push more computing to the edge, "As 5G deployment grows across networks, offering much faster data speeds and low-latency, and computing is increasingly done at the edge of the cloud instead of inside a device, it will in turn lead to new form factors for devices as they don't need such huge computing power as they require right now to deliver XR experiences. We have… [Continue Reading]
