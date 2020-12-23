Telegram now lets you chat constantly within groups; here’s how
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Telegram is currently rolling out a new group voice chats feature, which will work in a similar fashion to Discord rooms. It will allow people to speak live with friends or family who are a part of a Telegram group, without the need to start a group voice call. Group admins will have to activate the […]
