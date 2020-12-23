Global  
 

System Mechanic 21 unveils major facelift alongside new network and process scanning tools

betanews Wednesday, 23 December 2020
iolo Technologies has unveiled System Mechanic 21, a landmark new version of the venerable -- but still acclaimed -- system tune-up tool for Windows PCs. It’s a noteworthy release thanks to a major user interface update, but also boasts two new scanning tools, step-by-step guides and -- in the Pro release -- improved antivirus protection. The new redesign is immediately apparent the first time the product is run, accompanied by a streamlined install process, clean and simplified dashboard, and pop-up guides that can steer users through their first run with major parts of the program. As before, System Mechanic is… [Continue Reading]
