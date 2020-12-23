Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drop Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to $299 shipped ($30 off)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB in Space Gray for *$299*. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention, bested this year only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Featuring a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s current offerings, which is even more true given today’s price tag. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First-Party Data Gains Value for Programmatic Ad Targeting: OMD’s George Manas [Video]

First-Party Data Gains Value for Programmatic Ad Targeting: OMD’s George Manas

Next year will bring more innovation in audience targeting, as first-party consumer data help to support programmatic buying among a wider variety of media channels. Advancements in artificial..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:46Published
Apple probes violence at Indian supplier factory [Video]

Apple probes violence at Indian supplier factory

Apple is looking into whether Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp violated its guidelines after workers ransacked a plant in India in protest at unpaid wages. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems [Video]

Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

Apple Developing Its Own iPhone Modems

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB drops to $399 (Prev-gen., Orig. $559)

 TigerDirect offers Apple’s previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for *$399 shipped*. For comparison, it originally sold for $559 (which...
9to5Toys

Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low with $50 off various colors

 Amazon is offering the Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 256GB in Space Gray or Green for *$699 shipped*. *Note: *Shipping dates are slipping and will vary depending on...
9to5Toys

Take nearly $150 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB

 Authorized Apple retailer Focus Camera offers the previous-generation Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in Space Gray for *$499.99 shipped*. That’s just...
9to5Toys