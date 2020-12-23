Drop Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to $299 shipped ($30 off)

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB in Space Gray for *$299*. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention, bested this year only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



Featuring a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s current offerings, which is even more true given today’s price tag. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.



