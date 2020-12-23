Global  
 

A second, more infectious coronavirus variant from South Africa has been found in the UK, health minister says

Business Insider Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the new variant "highly concerning." Viruses typically mutate, and variants are not necessarily more harmful.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths 01:26

 South Korea’s capital area limits gatherings to four people as authorities struggle to control COVID-19 spike.

