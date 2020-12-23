A second, more infectious coronavirus variant from South Africa has been found in the UK, health minister says
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 (
2 hours ago) Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the new variant "highly concerning." Viruses typically mutate, and variants are not necessarily more harmful.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister
A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 18 minutes ago
'We've been forgotten': Hear ICU nurse's message
CNN’s Miguel Marquez takes a second look at an overwhelmed Houston hospital that is struggling to manage rising Covid-19 cases, despite recent rollouts of approved coronavirus vaccines.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 04:52 Published 16 hours ago
U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources
The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 22 hours ago
Related news from verified sources