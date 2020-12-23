Microsoft’s Winter Wrap sale takes up to $430 off latest Surface laptops, accessories, more Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Microsoft is kicking off a Winter Wrap sale today that’s taking up to *$430 off* a selection of its latest Surface devices, accessories, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining here is the Microsoft Surface Book 3 i5 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for *$1,299.99*. Down from $1,600, today’s offer saves you $300 and matches the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a detachable keyboard that connects with a unique folding hinge. Everything is powered by 10th-generation 1.2GHz i5 processor that’s backed by 15-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.



