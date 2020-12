Into the Spider-Verse is leaving Netflix, and it plays into 2020’s biggest streaming problem

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Image: Sony Pictures AnimationTwo of the biggest movies people want to talk about this week are Wonder Woman 1984 and Pixar ’s Soul, but there’s another film that can’t be missed: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.Sony’s critically acclaimed 2018 animated superhero movie, which saw Miles Morales step into the web slinger’s suit and save the world with the help of a few other Spider-beings, is leaving Netflix on December 25th. That’s two days from now. It’s also unclear where Into the Spider-Verse will end up. Sony doesn’t have a major streaming platform, and none of the other big streamers — HBO Max, Disney Plus Apple TV Plus, or Amazon Prime Video — have announced that it’s arriving.Streaming shuffles aren’t new. Movies and TV shows leave Netflix (or...