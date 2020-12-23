Global  
 

Carhartt offers new clearance items up to 65% off: Outerwear, t-shirts, hats, more from $13

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Carhartt has new clearance items at *up to 65% off* including popular t-shirts, jackets, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick is the Outpost High Dexterity Gloves that can be used by both men or women alike. They’re currently marked down to *$13* and originally were priced at $22. These gloves are highly durable, touchscreen compatible, and lightweight. It’s infused with stretch to promote comfort and they’re highly-breathable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt or you can shop the entire sale here.

