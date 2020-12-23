Global  
 

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Christmas with the Cranks, much more just $2 at Amazon

9to5Toys Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Amazon is currently running a last-minute sale on Christmas movies and more for its Prime members. One of our favorites is Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas for rent at just* $1.99*. For comparison, Google Play has it for rent at $5, which is more than double what today’s deal is. This cult-classic is perfect for watching around the holidays. Staring Jim Carrey as The Grinch, you’ll enjoy this film with the entire family around the fire. As a rental, you’ll have 30-days to start watching it and once you hit play, you’ll have 48-hours to finish the movie. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Not a Carrey fan? Well, head below for several other Christmas movies that are also on sale today.

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time

The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time 01:26

 The Highest-Grossing, Christmas Movies of All Time . 'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!. 'Newsweek' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies. 10. 'The Polar Express', $227 million. 9. 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch', $280 million. 8. 'The Santa Clause', $324...

