How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Christmas with the Cranks, much more just $2 at Amazon

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon is currently running a last-minute sale on Christmas movies and more for its Prime members. One of our favorites is Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas for rent at just* $1.99*. For comparison, Google Play has it for rent at $5, which is more than double what today’s deal is. This cult-classic is perfect for watching around the holidays. Staring Jim Carrey as The Grinch, you’ll enjoy this film with the entire family around the fire. As a rental, you’ll have 30-days to start watching it and once you hit play, you’ll have 48-hours to finish the movie. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Not a Carrey fan? Well, head below for several other Christmas movies that are also on sale today.



