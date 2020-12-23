Pick up this 2-Qt. air fryer from just $18 today (Reg. $40) + more from $28
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for just *$17.99 with free shipping* in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, today’s offer is nearly 60% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If it’s just a simple air fryer you’re after for personal-sized meals and side dishes, this deal is worth a look. Features include a 1200-watt heating system with adjustable temperature settings (175- to 400-degrees), 60-minute timer, and auto shutoff for safety. The dishwasher-safe cooking basket and a non-stick cooking pan is joined by a sleek black matte finish. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.