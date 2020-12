Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond are finally coming to HBO Max in January

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

A number of beloved DC titles are moving from DC Universe to HBO Max on January 1st, including Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond.Starting in 2021, series and movies like Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, and Batman: Bad Blood will become available to HBO Max subscribers. Other DC titles available on other streamers, including Superman: Doomsday and Superman: Man of Tomorrow, will also be available on HBO Max. The full list can be seen on WarnerMedia’s site.The move isn’t too surprising considering DC previously announced its DC Universe streaming service will transform into a comics-exclusive platform, to be called DC Universe Infinite, beginning on January 21st. Shows and films still...