Microsoft Announces a Welcome Microsoft Editor Update Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Microsoft Editor is Redmond’s big bet against the growth of solutions like Grammarly, and in the last months, the company has tried to improve it even further as part of the Office productivity suite. And this week, the software giant is announcing a new series of refinements for Microsoft Editor, this time exclusive to Microsoft Word. First and foremost, Microsoft is making it easier to view spelling and grammar suggestions, as the whole thing is now possible with just one click. “The ability to view spelling, grammar and other intelligent suggestions with one click- either left or right-click any underlined word. In addition, you can also select an underline word and then press Shift+F10 or Alt+Down to display Editor suggestions,” the company explains. In addition, Microsoft has introduced a simplified view of the suggestions displays by Microsoft Editor, so you should see only the essential recommendations, with a dedicated button allowing you to expand the in... Microsoft Editor is Redmond’s big bet against the growth of solutions like Grammarly, and in the last months, the company has tried to improve it even further as part of the Office productivity suite. And this week, the software giant is announcing a new series of refinements for Microsoft Editor, this time exclusive to Microsoft Word. First and foremost, Microsoft is making it easier to view spelling and grammar suggestions, as the whole thing is now possible with just one click. “The ability to view spelling, grammar and other intelligent suggestions with one click- either left or right-click any underlined word. In addition, you can also select an underline word and then press Shift+F10 or Alt+Down to display Editor suggestions,” the company explains. In addition, Microsoft has introduced a simplified view of the suggestions displays by Microsoft Editor, so you should see only the essential recommendations, with a dedicated button allowing you to expand the in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Microsoft Says Over 40 Organizations Were Targeted by Suspected Russian Intelligence Hack



Microsoft Says Over 40 Organizations Were Targeted by Suspected Russian Intelligence Hack. On Thursday, Microsoft president Brad Smith spoke out about the latest cyber breach. Smith said that.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago Microsoft Teams stop working on Internet Explorer 11 from Nov 30



Microsoft Teams stopped working on Internet Explorer 11 starting November 30, 2020, as per a prior announcement made by the company. According to Mashable, the tech company had made the announcement.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published on December 1, 2020

