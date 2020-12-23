Sophie Alcorn Contributor Share on Twitter Sophie Alcorn is the founder of Alcorn Immigration Law in Silicon Valley and 2019 Global Law Experts Awards’ “Law Firm of the Year in California for Entrepreneur Immigration Services.” She connects people with the businesses and opportunities that expand their lives. More posts by this contributor Dear Sophie: How […]Full Article
Dear Sophie: What’s ahead for US immigration in 2021?
TechCrunch 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Dear Sophie: How did immigration change for startup founders in 2020?
TechCrunch
Sophie Alcorn Contributor Share on Twitter Sophie Alcorn is the founder of Alcorn Immigration Law in Silicon Valley and 2019 Global..
-
Dear Sophie: What does Biden’s win mean for tech immigration?
TechCrunch
-
Dear Sophie: How will this election nail-biter affect immigration?
TechCrunch
-
Dear Sophie: Now that a judge has paused Trump’s H-1B visa ban, how can I qualify my employees?
TechCrunch
-
Dear Sophie: Will October 2020 Visa Bulletin changes expedite my immigration case?
TechCrunch
You might like
More coverage
Dear Sophie: Possible to still get through I-751 and citizenship after divorce?
TechCrunch
Sophie Alcorn Contributor Share on Twitter Sophie Alcorn is the founder of Alcorn Immigration Law in Silicon Valley and 2019 Global..