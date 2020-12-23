MGM up for sale for $5B after ‘preliminary talks’ with Apple failed Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The Wall Street Journal reports that film studio MGM Holdings Inc. is putting itself up for sale after years of difficulty. MGM has had trouble selling itself in the past, reportedly because its asking price was just too high. The new pricing was selected in an effort to gather more interest from studios that may make a nice home for MGM’s franchises.



