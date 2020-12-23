Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill after Section 230 complaints

The Verge Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill after Section 230 complaintsPhoto by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has vetoed an annual defense bill authorizing billion of dollars in military spending after complaints that the bill did not include changes to Section 230, the provision that gives social media companies legal immunity over much of the content posted by their users.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to veto the $740 billion spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act unless Congress included a provision that would repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Congress approved the measure by veto-proof margins in December, and has been broadly skeptical of efforts to pass 230 reform as part of the bill. House lawmakers will return to Capitol on Monday to override the president’s veto, a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: What the $900 billion stimulus bill means for Maryland

What the $900 billion stimulus bill means for Maryland 02:28

 What the $900 billion stimulus bill means for Maryland

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump vetoes 'unconstitutional' defence bill

 The president has vetoed a bipartisan defence funding bill passed by Congress earlier this month.
BBC News

Trump leaves Congress with holiday cliffhanger on COVID-19 stimulus bill as lawmakers scramble

 Congress's $900 billion coronavirus relief package was thrown into doubt after Trump raised doubts about whether he would sign the bill into law before..
USATODAY.com

Trump vetoes defense legislation

 Both the House and Senate need to re-approve the legislation with two-thirds majorities in order to override a presidential veto.
CBS News

Trump vetoes National Defense bill, though Congress has votes to override

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the the National Defense Authorization Act, a $741 billion national security package.
USATODAY.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Trump Vetoes Military Spending Bill

 The legislation passed with a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate, but it’s unclear whether Congress will override him.
NYTimes.com
Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP [Video]

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP

(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate. Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a Black woman to replace her due to a lack of diversity in the chamber.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Section 230 US federal law regarding Internet sites

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill [Video]

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
'He's been missing in action': Schiff reacts to Trump pushback on Covid-19 bill [Video]

'He's been missing in action': Schiff reacts to Trump pushback on Covid-19 bill

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacts after President Donald Trump signaled he may veto the Covid-19 relief bill recently passed by Congress.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:30Published
President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed [Video]

President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress late Monday night, but President-elect Joe Biden says more funding is needed and darker days are ahead;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Getting Serious About Repealing Section 230 – OpEd

Getting Serious About Repealing Section 230 – OpEd Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act has been getting considerable attention lately for almost all the wrong reasons. Donald Trump has been yelling...
Eurasia Review

Trump Vows Veto of of Veto-Proof Military Spending Bill Over Tech ‘Censorship’ of Conservatives

Trump Vows Veto of of Veto-Proof Military Spending Bill Over Tech ‘Censorship’ of Conservatives President Trump promised a veto for the veto-proof National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, over his concerns about big tech 'censorship.'
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com