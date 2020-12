Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill after Section 230 complaints

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump has vetoed an annual defense bill authorizing billion of dollars in military spending after complaints that the bill did not include changes to Section 230, the provision that gives social media companies legal immunity over much of the content posted by their users.Earlier this month, Trump threatened to veto the $740 billion spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act unless Congress included a provision that would repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Congress approved the measure by veto-proof margins in December, and has been broadly skeptical of efforts to pass 230 reform as part of the bill. House lawmakers will return to Capitol on Monday to override the president’s veto, a...