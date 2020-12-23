TechCrunch’s top stories of 2020
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
As the year comes to a close, some of our editors share their top stories from 2020. Read more: For Seattle’s cop-free protest zone, tech is both a revolutionary asset and disastrous liability Uber in talks to sell ATG self-driving unit to Aurora Uber sells self-driving unit Uber ATG in deal that will push Aurora’s […]
