Venture back into the underworld to curl up in front of Hades’ excellent Yule log

It’s nearly the holidays, which means that in the long-standing tradition of the internet, it’s also time for novelty, themed Yule log videos. And this year brings an excellent new entry: a roaring fireplace in the House of Hades, from Supergiant Games’ Hades.



The video is in crisp 4K, showing off the lovely art of the game (one of our favorites this year): the fireplace is decked out in gilded skulls and opulent marble, while creeping pomegranates add a dash of color to the proceedings. There are also the essential sounds of any good Yule log: the roar of a fireplace, with the crisp, crackling sound of the logs. (There’s a Hades spin, with murmurs and echoes from deeper within the House whispering just at the edge of hearing.)



The...