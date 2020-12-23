Verge readers can get two years of PlayStation Plus for only $60
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
If you own a PS4 or PS5 and need to renew your PlayStation Plus membership soon, Eneba has an incredible deal on its website right now: Verge readers can get two one-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for only $60 by entering offer code *VERGEPLUS* at checkout. This is a real bargain — normally, one year of PlayStation Plus retails for $60. So if you are looking to stock up on this subscription for a couple of years or want to keep one and gift the other, take advantage of this deal — it will likely sell out quickly.
PlayStation Plus is a paid online subscription service that comes with a ton of perks for members, including occasional discounts during PlayStation Store sales and free games that switch up usually on a monthly cadence,...
