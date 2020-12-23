Verge readers can get two years of PlayStation Plus for only $60

Global  
 

If you own a PS4 or PS5 and need to renew your PlayStation Plus membership soon, Eneba has an incredible deal on its website right now: Verge readers can get two one-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for only $60 by entering offer code *VERGEPLUS* at checkout. This is a real bargain — normally, one year of PlayStation Plus retails for $60. So if you are looking to stock up on this subscription for a couple of years or want to keep one and gift the other, take advantage of this deal — it will likely sell out quickly.

PlayStation Plus is a paid online subscription service that comes with a ton of perks for members, including occasional discounts during PlayStation Store sales and free games that switch up usually on a monthly cadence,...
 Sony's latest PlayStation 5 update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console: making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed and notifying them when there's a PS5 version available to download. According to The Verge, the...

A Space Force member reportedly skipped class to get a PS5 but got demoted instead

 The Space Force, it seems, is not sympathetic to the mission that seems to have captured many across the US: getting a PS5. One of its members has reportedly..
The Verge

Get two years of PlayStation Plus for only $58 today

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

I always enjoy this time of the year. Usually, I take some time off of work and use it as a golden opportunity to..
The Verge

You can now watch HBO Max on your PS5

 Photo by Mitchell Clark / The Verge

Photo by Mitchell Clark / The Verge

Sony on Wednesday announced that HBO Max is finally available for its next-gen console. Support for the app,..
The Verge

An absolutely wild mod has brought real-time ray tracing to the SNES

 Photo: Ben Carter

Photo: Ben Carter

Ray-tracing technology, available for a few years on PC, has finally come to consoles: the PS5 has it, the Xbox Series S and X have..
The Verge

PlayStation Store PlayStation Store

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash

The highly-anticipated game was released just over a week ago.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Sony outlaws Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after bug backlash

 Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut in the wake of complaints of glitches in the video game created by Poland's..
WorldNews

Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store After Complaints

 The company said it would also offer refunds to gamers while the developer of the much-hyped title works to fix bugs and glitches.
NYTimes.com

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

 After countless attempts to get their hands on a PlayStation 5, many still have nothing to show for their efforts. Both of Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Daily Record

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Pulled From Playstation Store, Sony to Offer Refunds

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Pulled From Playstation Store, Sony to Offer Refunds Adding to video game developer CD Projekt Red’s growing woes this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Thursday that it was removing...
The Wrap Also reported by •The VergeUSATODAY.comSky NewsBusiness Insiderbetanews