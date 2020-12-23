Apple Watch SE returns to $250 ahead of Christmas (Save $59)

Global  
 

Walmart currently offers the Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm for *$249.99 shipped*. Usually fetching $309, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low, and is still one of the first times at this price. Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Head below for more.

