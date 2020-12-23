Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City

The Verge Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York CityPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York. NBC 4 New York first reported the news, citing confirmation from the city’s Campaign Finance Board. Yang will be running to replace current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is term-limited.

A longtime New York resident, Yang first drew attention as a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, focusing his campaign on the promise of a universal basic income. Yang was also outspoken about the threats posed by automation, and how its economic consequences were driving forward the opioid epidemic and a broader social dislocation.

While Yang’s campaign was successful in cultivating a dedicated following, he failed to attract broader...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Andrew Yang Closer To New York City Mayoral Run

Andrew Yang Closer To New York City Mayoral Run 00:32

 Summary List Placement Andrew Yang, the tech entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate, is taking a "next step" toward a possible New York City mayoral run. Yang filed paperwork with the New York City Board of Elections and opened a campaign bank account, a source with direct...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrew Yang Andrew Yang American politician


New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Dr. Jon LaPook shares a firsthand look at getting the coronavirus vaccine

 Millions of health care workers are getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. They include CBS News' chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jon LaPook, who..
CBS News

Christmas unites community after church burns down

 After a devastating fire at New York City's historic Middle Collegiate Church, congregants vowed to stay united and uplift one another -- starting with online..
USATODAY.com

New York, again, leads nation in population decline. And it could now lose two House seats.

 Population decline continues to be a problem for the Big Apple. New York could lose as many as two U.S. House seats in 2022 federal reappointment.
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: R Kelly, Google, FAO Schwarz

 New trial date set for R Kelly's federal trial in Chicago; Google to feature song on homepage for first time ever; Iconic New York toy store FAO Schwarz invites..
USATODAY.com

Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Indoor dining shut down in New York City to slow spread of COVID-19

 Indoor dining was shut down in New York City as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to slow the spread of COVID-19. This comes as the city's mayor, Bill de..
CBS News

NYC mayor says city may face another full shutdown

 "All forms of restrictions have to be on the table," Mayor Bill De Blasio warns as coronavirus cases climb.
CBS News
CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel [Video]

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the United States. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34Published

WNBC WNBC NBC flagship station in New York City


New York City Campaign Finance Board New York City Campaign Finance Board


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump delays signing of $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

 President Trump has not yet signed the bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress. He says he wants the individual stimulus checks..
CBS News

Democrats will try to approve $2000 direct checks Thursday

 President Trump threatened to veto a newly passed relief bill that includes $600 checks.
CBS News
Trump grants clemency to 20 people [Video]

Trump grants clemency to 20 people

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and three former GOP lawmakers. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

Local Matters: Democrats and GOP stump for Georgia Senate runoff candidates

 There are just two weeks left until Georgia's Senate runoff elections. Both Republicans and Democrats have made visits to the state to stump for their candidates..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

New York Announces Tighter Travel Restrictions For Visitors From United Kingdom [Video]

New York Announces Tighter Travel Restrictions For Visitors From United Kingdom

Travelers from the United Kingdom are now being told they won't be welcome in New York without quarantining upon arrival; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
Bill De Blasio Learned 'Value Of Sleep' In 2020 [Video]

Bill De Blasio Learned 'Value Of Sleep' In 2020

Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio offered reflections on what he learned about himself in 2020 when asked by reporters at a Wednesday press conference. "I learned the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
15-year-old teen gave a heartfelt speech to stepmom during wedding [Video]

15-year-old teen gave a heartfelt speech to stepmom during wedding

A 15-year-old’s speech to her stepmom at the wedding will leave you in tears. “Beth, I’m so happy to finally be able to call you officially as my stepmom.”Video courtesy of Sky Cinema Films

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump's call for $2K checks

 Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff came out in support of President Trump’s call for $2,000 checks to be sent to Americans...
Upworthy Also reported by •Newsmax

Barcelona's Nou Camp could be demolished under plans from presidential candidate

Barcelona's Nou Camp could be demolished under plans from presidential candidate Barcelona are set to name a new president next month following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu and candidate Agusti Benedito has drastic plans for the La...
Daily Star Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsTeam Talk

Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City

Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York. NBC 4 New York first...
The Verge