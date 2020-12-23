Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed paperwork to run for mayor of New York. NBC 4 New York first reported the news, citing confirmation from the city’s Campaign Finance Board. Yang will be running to replace current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is term-limited.
A longtime New York resident, Yang first drew attention as a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, focusing his campaign on the promise of a universal basic income. Yang was also outspoken about the threats posed by automation, and how its economic consequences were driving forward the opioid epidemic and a broader social dislocation.
While Yang’s campaign was successful in cultivating a dedicated following, he failed to attract broader...
