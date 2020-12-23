This wall-mountable heater can be controlled from your iPhone: $95.50 (Reg. $130) Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon is offering the Heat Storm Wi-Fi Wall-Mounted Infrared Heater for *$95.67 shipped*. That’s $34 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. If your home is like mine, you’ve got at least one room that runs a bit colder than the rest. This unit can easily take care of that problem. It boasts a clean look that’s mounts onto the wall. A built-in thermostat allows you to set and forget your desired temperature. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

