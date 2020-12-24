Global  
 

NITI Ayog introduces Digiboxx cloud service: Know features, plans and more

BGR India Thursday, 24 December 2020
NITI Ayog, in order to promote the ‘Armanirbhar Bharat’ initiative has introduced the indigenous cloud service, known as Digiboxx in the country. The cloud service will be helpful for easy storing and managing data, which can be even shared with people. The aim is to make digital asset management go ‘Vocal for Local.’ Read on […]
